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Tallinn planning Pärnu maantee reconstruction in the city center

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Plans for reconstructing a section of Pärnu maantee in Tallinn's city center.
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The City of Tallinn plans to reconstruct a section of Pärnu maantee, including by building separated bike paths on both sides of the road and improving public transportation speeds, the city's press office said.

Tallinn plans to rebuild the section of Pärnu maantee running from Freedom Square to the Pärnu maantee viaduct.

Under the preliminary design, separated bike paths will be built on both sides of Pärnu maantee, sidewalks will be widened and crosswalks will be made clearer. The largest changes are planned at the intersection of Liivalaia and Vineeri streets, while smaller improvements will be made elsewhere along the route.

To allow public transportation to move more smoothly, the city plans to create dedicated public transportation lanes and stops to be used by both buses and trams.

Visuals of the preliminary design show that tram stops will be relocated. The stop in Tõnismäe will be moved to the intersection of Liivalaia and Suur-Ameerika streets, while the current Vineeri stop will be relocated to just before the viaduct.

Greenery will be added along Pärnu maantee, the historic boulevard will be restored and stormwater drainage will be improved. Outdated infrastructure will also be upgraded and intersections redesigned to reduce the risk of traffic accidents and create a better streetscape, the city's press office said.

"Renewing Pärnu maantee is an important step in modernizing the streetscape, making travel by public transportation faster and safer and creating separate paths for cyclists as well," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

A public discussion of the Pärnu maantee reconstruction project will take place on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Tallinn English College.

The completed preliminary design will be refined during the design process. The proposals submitted will be reviewed and considered in preparing the project in line with technical, spatial and budgetary constraints.

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