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Several new high-rises planned in Tallinn's Maakri Quarter

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Designs for high-rises in the Maakri–Kuke–Lennuki block.
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The Tallinn City Government has submitted to the City Council a proposal to initiate a detailed plan to construct four high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and a park in the Maakri Quarter.

The Tallinn City Government has initiated a detailed plan for the block between Maakri, Lennuki and Kuke streets — also known as the third subdistrict of the Maakri high-rise area. Under the plan, four high-rise buildings are to be constructed on the plots, the Lender High School building restored and a pavilion serving the park established.

The area will also be granted building rights for the construction of a kindergarten with at least six groups.

The exact height of the high-rises may still change, but the maximum height has been set at 185 meters. The tallest building currently planned at that height would rise at the corner of Kuke and Lennuki streets.

Compared with the current situation in the quarter, where greenery accounts for only 5 percent, a new urban park is planned, accessible from all streets surrounding the block. The initiation proposal notes that the park will include, in addition to landscaped areas, architectural monuments, pedestrian and light-traffic routes, recreation areas, playgrounds and terraces, but not underground parking beneath the park's green spaces.

The general principles of the traffic scheme in the Maakri Quarter will not be changed. Vehicle traffic on Lennuki tänav is planned as one-way and sidewalks will be incorporated into the urban park. Existing pedestrian traffic arrangements on streets bordering the block will remain unchanged.

A strategic environmental impact assessment has been initiated alongside the detailed plan to analyze the effects of the proposed development on the urban environment and residents' well-being. This will include evaluating potential increases in traffic load and the associated rise in noise and air pollution, mapping impacts on the area's cultural heritage and assessing risks related to the construction of underground floors.

An architectural competition was held for the block, won by Molumba architects Johan Tali and Karli Luik with their design "Trinity."

The buildings will rise in the downtown high-rise district near the EBS high-rise currently under construction known as "Eedu" and slightly farther away on Laikmaa tänav, opposite Kaubamaja, City Plaza 2 owned by Estconde. The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church and Maakri Holding, owned by the owners of Viru Keemia Grupp, also have their own high-rise development plans in the Maakri Quarter.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

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