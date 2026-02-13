Owners looking for new solution for Pirita TOP building complex

A new purpose and architectural solution are being sought for the Pirita TOP sailing sports center, but it is currently unclear whether and when reconstruction of the protected complex could begin.

The massive Olympic sailing center complex located at the mouth of the Pirita River in Tallinn has remained unchanged for years and there is currently no indication that major changes will begin there in the near future.

However, the owner company, Tallinna Olümpiaspordikeskus (TOP), has submitted a proposal to initiate a detailed plan for the seaside section of the complex. The proposal seeks to redesign the building solution set out in the current plan, organize an architectural competition and construct — based on the winning design — a spa hotel of up to four stories on the property, which would also include residential units.

In addition, the area is intended to feature a public city square and promenade.

"The public space, together with restaurants, cafés and leisure opportunities, will turn the area into a vibrant and modern destination that is pleasant both for everyday visits and for spending free time," the initiation proposal states.

The planning area is located on the seaside portion of the TOP center, bordering Tallinn Bay to the west, the marina area to the north, newly built apartment buildings under construction to the south and the existing TOP hotel building to the east.

The current detailed plan does not provide for residential units; the property is designated 100 percent commercial land.

Aivar Tuulberg, chairman of the supervisory board of TOP, told ERR that the purpose of submitting the proposal to initiate the detailed plan is to assess the area's potential within the framework of the Pirita comprehensive plan, noting that the current detailed plan was drafted years ago and requires updating.

"This is a standard stage in the planning process and further solutions will take shape during the proceedings. At this time, it is not appropriate to discuss deadlines or potential costs," Tuulberg said.

Workshop assembled to discuss plans for wider area

However, this plot represents only a small part of the overall area — the marina and building complex constructed for the 1980 Olympic sailing regatta. The site's broader future was discussed at a TOP workshop held last fall, organized by one of TOP's owners, Rand and Tuulberg, together with the Union of Estonian Architects. Five future visions were prepared for the river-facing buildings.

More specifically, the discussions focused on design solutions for the properties at Purje 8 and Masti 17, which include the yacht club building along with the Olympic flame cauldron designed by Matti Õunapuu, a massive hangar used for storing and repairing sailboats and auxiliary facilities from the Olympic regatta, including the former press center.

Tuulberg said that because TOP is a historic Olympic sailing center and an important part of Pirita's seaside area, further discussions will proceed from the principle that the site should retain its sports- and leisure-oriented character and fit into the surrounding environment.

"The idea collection is being carried out in cooperation with the Union of Estonian Architects and the Tallinn Cultural Heritage Department in order to map out possible directions and assess the suitability of different solutions," he said.

The sailing center complex has been under heritage protection as a listed building monument since 1997.

Company profitable

In its current state, the TOP complex is not attractive to potential tenants or others, participants at the workshop concluded. Coverage of the workshop published last year in Sirp noted that the bleak public space and facades frozen in a time warp are uninviting and that such an environment is unable to retain even its current tenants.

"Despite its size, city residents do not find this place or even recognize TOP as a potential destination. A great deal would already be achieved if the entire pier area, together with the Kalev Yacht Club grounds, were opened as a promenade. That would connect the site to the bridge and Pirita tee and along the seafront TOP could be linked to Reidi tee and through it to the rest of the city," wrote workshop participant Ra Martin Puhkan.

The complex is not entirely dormant, however.

"The complex is in use, although currently underutilized. Work is carried out on a daily basis to improve its operations and use," Tuulberg said.

Tallinna Olümpiaspordikeskus has not yet submitted its annual report for the past financial year. In 2024, the company's sales revenue totaled €1.445 million, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier. Profit amounted to €350,639, compared with €785,666 the previous year.

"Revenue declined due to the departure of one major tenant. Unfortunately, there is limited interest in leasing large spaces," the report noted.

Most of the company's 2024 revenue came from rental income (€914,060), followed by port services (€431,910). The fair value of its real estate investments decreased by €112,500 over the year.

By the end of 2024, Tallinna Olümpiaspordikeskus had €21.5 million in retained earnings.

The company employed eight people in 2024.

According to the business register, AS Tallinna Olümpiaspordikeskus is owned by Hoiupanga Töötajate AS, a company belonging to Marcel Vichmann (50 percent); Vallikraavi Kinnisvara, owned by Aivar Tuulberg and Raivo Rand (33.3 percent); and Waldorf, owned by Urmas Uustalu (16.7 percent).

The Pirita TOP hotel's main building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!