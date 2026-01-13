X!

City government cancels designs for new Tallinn hospital

News
Artist's impression of how the planned Tallinn Hospital new building will look.
Artist's impression of how the planned Tallinn Hospital new building will look. Source: ATI Project
News

Tallinn City Government has agreed to suspend the design of the new Tallinn hospital complex, for which the city had allocated €30 million over four years, due to uncertainty about funding of the facility.

The Center–Isamaa ruling coalition has agreed to reduce investments in this year's city budget and the total investment volume is approximately 20 percent smaller than in 2025.

Among the major cuts is the design of the Tallinn hospital, for which nearly €30 million had been allocated over four years in the city's budget strategy.

Mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa) told ERR that since the construction of the new hospital complex is still uncertain, there is no need to design it at this point.

Peeter Raudsepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"We've taken a very honest view of this. There has never actually been any certainty about the financing of this hospital's construction. There has never been a guarantee that such a billion-euro investment would actually happen. And in a situation where the city has taken on a roughly €30 million obligation, we've foreseen that this needs to be reversed. Wasting that money would not bring us any closer to the Tallinn hospital," said Raudsepp.

Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Healthcare Riina Solman (Isamaa) issued an order last week to conduct a legal analysis on whether the design of the new Tallinn hospital can be paused until funding can be requested from the European Union.

She said it is very difficult to plan the construction of the hospital as the state has not agreed to provide any guarantees for funding the major hospital project.

Solman added that there is no doubt Estonia needs a new hospital, but the city of Tallinn cannot build it on its own.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

Finance minister, Eesti 200 MP blame officials for online casino tax mixup

14:58

Expert: Further violent incidents involving US ICE likely, due to lack of training

14:28

City government cancels designs for new Tallinn hospital

14:00

Anti-corruption committee sends SDE chairman's expenses to authorities for review

13:57

Ministry official apologizes for 'regrettable mistake' in gambling tax act

13:29

Estonia will call on EU to review Cuba policy, foreign minister says

13:11

Estonia holds UNICEF's 2026 presidency

12:32

Golfer Richard Teder triumphs at the Turkish Amateur Open

12:00

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

11:56

Estonia takes the stage in first Eurovision semifinal May 12

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12:00

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

12.01

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

12.01

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

08:51

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

12.01

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

12.01

Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

12.01

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

09:27

SDE MP: Gambling tax error means culture and sports lose out on additional revenue Updated

08:23

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo