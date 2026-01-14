South Estonian hospital sees influx of foreigners after Cyprus handball team accident

Põlva Hospital in South Estonia admitted what is thought to be the largest number of foreign nationals at any one time, following an accident involving a bus carrying the Cyprus national handball team, Lõuna Postimees reported .

None of the injuries were serious, though 15 members of the team, in Estonia for a European Championship qualifying fixture, required hospital treatment on the Saturday, meaning naturally the match was canceled.

Põlva Hospital said to its knowledge it has never before had so many foreign nationals admitted all at the same time, though with the injuries being mostly minor there was no need to call in additional staff, while language issues were handled in English, with the help of an interpreter where needed.

Ward at Põlva Hospital. Source: ERR

Hospital spokesperson Madis Perl said eight team members presented at ER in one group in the morning, with seven more arriving at intervals during the day, partly due to the fact that when the adrenaline began to wear off, minor injuries started to become more noticeable.

There was a total of 23 people on the bus involved in the accident, and an additional two team members were taken to Tartu University Hospital for checks; Pirje Orasson, secretary of the Estonian Handball Federation, expressed her gratitude to the Põlva Hospital for its work.



