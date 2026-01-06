6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

A driver from Scotland was involved in a road traffic accident in Viljandi County at the weekend, after apparently forgetting to drive on the right in Estonia, Sakala reported.

There were several accidents in the Viljandi area last weekend, mostly relating to the wintry conditions, but in this case the collision, which happened around 9.30 a.m. Saturday and saw six people injured, involved one of the two drivers traveling on the wrong side of the highway.

Airo Ibrus, field supervisor of the Viljandi Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) station, said a Citroen passenger vehicle being driven by a 34-year-old man, a U.K. national, was driving on the wrong side of the road in poor conditions when it collided with a Toyota being driven by a 56-year-old man, on a stretch of road between Viljandi and Kõpu.

He added that, "In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the Toyota, and in the Citroën there was a passenger and two children in the back seat," noting all six people had to be taken to hospital.

Maido Kolk, head of the patrol service at the same station, said: "the foreign driver did not take into account the local direction of traffic and drove in the opposite direction," while the PPA reports both drivers were sober, held valid driving licenses, and were driving road-worthy vehicles.

Following the incident, the PPA reminds drivers that road and weather conditions are currently both cold and changeable, with roads often slippery and covered with freshly fallen snow.

This means that a driving speed appropriate to the conditions must be selected, and the speed limit is just that and not a target to be aimed for or exceeded. Maintaining a safe distance behind the vehicle in front is also essential.

