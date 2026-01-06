Elk rescue highlights dangers of thin ice in Estonia

The recent rescue of an elk which fell through the ice in eastern Finland has brought home the importance of winter vigilance for humans too, Maaleht reported .

In this case, the mission to rescue the stricken animal ended happily, and it made it to dry land. Similar incidents have also taken place in Estonia.

"Elk are well known to be good swimmers, but they still do not know how to make a path for themselves through the ice to the shore," said Taavi Aruvainu, crew leader of the Kiviõli rescue unit, who has past experience in extricating moose and other large animals.

The process is quite laborious and can only work if it is possible to get the beast onto firm land. Without this, it likely "wouldn't succeed anyway, as the ice would break every time we tried to get it back onto the ice," Aruvainu noted.

In such incidents, a channel has to be created through the ice and towards the shore, enabling the moose to swim or wade out on its own. For the rescuers too, the work can be hazardous, given the animal will be highly distressed and agitated.

"What is important for rescuers is rather that they do not end up in front of the animal's legs and do not get injured themselves while helping it," Aruvainu went on, speaking from experience.

Even if the animal is successfully brought out of the icy water, it may not be out of the woods totally. Hypothermia and muscle damage can result, which, along with the stress and cold, may make recovery harder or even result in the animal dying.

Elk is the European name for the animal known in North America as moose, in other words the same species (Alces alces).

Rescue Board: Going out on the ice in Estonia is strictly forbidden

While the weather has taken a decided turn for the cold in recent days in Estonia, particularly given the mild conditions seen right up to year-end, it will take time for ice to form to a safe level of thickness to bear a human's weight.

The Rescue Board prohibited the public from going out onto any ice, freshwater or seawater as of December 31. The level of thickness deemed safe – 10 centimeters – takes several weeks of conditions similar to those seen recently, to form up.

The public should await guidance from the board, which will announce when and where going onto the ice is permitted.

