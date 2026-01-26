X!

'MooseBelt' project aims to shed light on Estonia, Latvia's elk population

News
A moose.
A moose. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Cristo Pihlamäe
News

A joint Estonian–Latvian project will better track moose movements, helping with managing the populations, Maaleht reported.

Dubbed "MooseBelt," the initiative aims to address the limited insight available so far into the migration routes, feeding grounds and resting sites of moose, also known in Europe as elk (Alces alces).

Naturally moose do not recognize national borders or any other boundaries, nature reserves, etc., and the populations of Estonia and Latvia, both heavily forested and, by European standards, sparsely populated countries, are inexorably intertwined.

Endrik Raun, who heads up the MooseBelt project, explained more by saying: "We are looking at how the 150-kilometre-long border fence built along the Estonian–Latvian border affects moose migration," adding that since the Rail Baltica high-speed link will bisect the animals' range, the effects of this project will also be studied.

Twenty moose in southern Estonia plus the same number on the other side of the border, will be fitted with collars and GPS monitoring to track their movements, feeding rest patterns, distance covered by bull elks during rutting season and more.

Raun said the animal is sedated before the collar is fitted, which would last for around three to four years before its battery expires, though processing the data will be a much more permanent task, and carried out in cooperation with the Tartu-based Estonian University of Life Sciences as well as universities in Latvia.

As well as scientists and public-sector institutions, the project also involves hunting organizations – Raun himself is a board member of the Estonian hunters society – who have a central role in providing data, local knowledge and practical expertise essential for evidence-based and effective game management, the project's organizers say.

The study also aims to redress the issues of one-sided management decisions which can lead to imbalanced outcomes and harm to the environment.

There are an estimated 11,000 moose in Estonia (2023 figure).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Cold weather expected to keep Estonia's electricity prices sky high

19:39

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

18:59

Head of Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia honored by President Zelenskyy

18:24

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

17:42

'MooseBelt' project aims to shed light on Estonia, Latvia's elk population

17:10

84-year-old Estonian downhill skiier: The adrenalin gets me every time

16:34

Winter weather means Tallinn's soup kitchens keeping busy

16:20

Gallery: Major Anton Corbijn retrospective opens at Fotografiska Tallinn Updated

16:11

Thesis: Digital twin cities would help sustainably manage public spaces

15:35

Estonian team finishes transatlantic row in planned 40 days

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

14:52

Several major retail chains planning new stores Updated

25.01

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

23.01

Inspection finds numerous problems at Tallinn high school

12:32

Former party leader who called Bucha massacre 'staged' says now top Moscow realtor

10:13

Margus Tsahkna: German ex-chancellor trying to lead us down a dangerous path with Russia

14:47

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

09:00

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

11:41

Finland to launch maritime surveillance hub together with Baltic allies

25.01

Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo