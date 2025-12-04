Bull elk spotted running alongside moving car in Pärnu County

A road traveler got a good view of an elk in southwestern Estonia last weekend, capturing the evidence on camera, Maaleht reported .

The national hunting society reported the animal, an adult bull elk, was spotted last Saturday on the Lihula highway, between the villages of Audru and Jõõpre, in Pärnu County.

The unusual encounter was captured by Riko Reepalu, in the vehicle, who was able to film the animal running parallel to the car for a lengthy period (see video below).

Elk is the European name for what in North America are known as moose, the species is the same (Alces alces).

While exciting, encountering elk and other wildlife while driving requires caution.

According to the Transport Administration, around 6,000 road traffic accidents involving wild animals are registered on Estonian national roads every year, with 20–30 people injured as a result, per year.

The most hazardous roads are the major highways, particularly around Tallinn, and to a lesser extent around Tartu; high traffic volume roads both cut across habitats and are more likely to lead to encounters at speed, compared with more minor roads, though care should be taken on these too.

The agency listed the following tips when driving in areas where elk, deer and other larger animals may be encountered:

Keep your eyes on the road and refrain from using your phone and other smart devices.

Select a safe speed to match weather and road conditions, beaibng in mind animals may also be active in poor weather, such as foggy conditions or lighter snowstorms, or at dawn and dusk.

Follow traffic warnings especially LED boards which note wild animal hazards.

Bear in mind wild animals are just that, and are unpredictable – kill your speed and turn on your hazard lights even if you spot just one animal, or pair of reflecting eyes, and keep in mind where there is one animal there may be more.

Keep your distance from other vehicles, keep in mind visibility is poorer when vehicles are approaching from the opposite direction

