Winter speed limits hit Estonia's highways Friday

Highway sign on Tallinn–Tartu Highway warning of slippery conditions in wintry weather.
Highway sign on Tallinn–Tartu Highway warning of slippery conditions in wintry weather. Source: Maarja Värv/ERR
Starting Friday, Estonia will cut maximum speeds on state highways for the winter, rolling back summer speed limits that reached up to 120 km/h.

The Transport Administration announced Thursday that 110 km/h signs on state roads will be removed, and lower winter limits will be implemented.

On sections with electronic variable message signs, drivers can reach up to 110 km/h during daylight and in good conditions. On 2+1 and some 2+2 roads, the speed limit will remain 100 km/h. Higher speeds will only be allowed where traffic conditions allow it, the road authority added.

On the 2+2 Maardu–Haljala section of Tallinn–Narva Highway, which has frequent left turns, U-turns and a higher risk of wildlife or pedestrian collisions, the speed limit will remain at 90 km/h for the winter.

On several other key routes, variable message signs allow speeds up to 110 km/h in good daylight conditions and 100 km/h at night, based on readings from local road weather stations.

These include Tallinn–Pärnu Highway between Laagri and Ääsmäe, Tallinn–Tartu Highway between Peetri and Mäo, and Tallinn Ring Road from Väo to Kanama.

This winter, 110 km/h limits will apply to 250 kilometers and 100 km/h limits to 109 kilometers of state highways.

Stay alert, slow down

Siim Vaikmaa, director of the Transport Administration's Traffic Management Center, reminds drivers that the posted maximum speed limit isn't always the safest, and they should always adjust their actual speed according to road and driving conditions.

He added that in wintry conditions, drivers should also generally avoid overtaking, or passing, other vehicles.

"On 2+1 roads, passing lanes are short, so it's best to avoid this risky maneuver," Vaikmaa said, adding that even on 2+2 roads, slipperiness can vary between lanes. "If it is necessary, keep in mind it can take much more time."

Drivers are also urged to stay alert and slow down as temperatures drop, with slippery roads and shorter days making conditions more hazardous.

By law, all passenger vehicles in Estonia must be equipped with winter tires by no later than December 1.

Check Tark Tee for the latest info on road conditions across Estonia, available in English, Estonian and Russian.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

