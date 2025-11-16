Transport Administration: Risk of black ice and slippery roads remains

The Transport Administration has warned of slippery road conditions following the arrival of colder weather.

This may particularly effect more minor roads, with lower traffic volumes.

Road surfaces have been hovering a degree or two above zero nationwide, and that plus precipitation in the form of sleet, snow or rain overnight into Sunday has led to a risk of black ice forming.

Transport Administration: Do not drive on summer tires

Switching to winter tires is mandatory from December 1, but those drivers who have not already made the change are advised not to drive with summer tires and to postpone trips. In the case of truly unavoidable trips, drivers must exercise extreme caution and adjust their driving style to the road conditions, the agency said.

While temperatures in the western parts of Estonia will be up to +6C daytime Sunday, it will be as low as +1C in the southeast, with southwesterlies in gusts up to 17 m/s driving the precipitation – rain in the west and sleet and snow in the northeast. Cold conditions are set to continue into the new week.

From Friday maximum speeds on state highways were cut back for the winter, meaning 110 km/h signs on state roads in the warmer months will be removed, and lower, variable winter limits are being implemented.

Check Tark Tee for the latest info in English on road conditions across Estonia, updated in real time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!