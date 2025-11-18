Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

More than 20 centimeters of snow fell overnight in some parts of Estonia, with the highest amounts recorded in Lääne-Viru County and Ida-Viru County.

Photographs taken by ERR show the snow in Jõhvi (Ida-Viru County), Türi (Järva County), the city of Tartu, and Setomaa (Võru County).

According to Environmental Agency stations, the deepest snowfall is in Väike-Maarja, Lääne-Viru County, at 24 centimeters. A one-centimeter snow cover was recorded in Narva, Ristna, Kehra, and Tuulemäe. There is only a thin layer in western Estonia.

Snow and sleet are forecast in the coming days and early next week. The Environmental Agency has issued a level one warning, asking drivers to keep slippery roads in mind.

Taimi Paljak, lead meteorologist at the agency, said the upcoming weather will be variable.

The Environmental Agency measures snow depth automatically at 27 observation stations across Estonia.

--

