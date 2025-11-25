X!

Gallery: Snowball soup 'bake-off' held in Türi

News
Lumepallisupp ('Snowball soup') bake-off in Türi, Monday, November 24, 2025.
Open gallery
49 photos
News

A contest held in the Järva County town of Türi pitted chefs against each other in making an old-time popular Estonian dessert.

Once upon a time in Estonia it was customary in many homes for the first snowfalls of winter to be met with the making of snowball soup (Estonian: lumepallisupp).

This is actually a desert rather than a savory broth, with "snowballs" of beaten egg whites and sugar floating atop a soup of boiled milk and egg yolks.

Now, amateur and pro chefs alike in Türi and its surroundings hope to revive that tradition and popularize it again, particularly with the younger generation.

"I can say in my own home that my young people are not that interested. When you do make it, though, you don't do so just for just one person. So it is only very rarely, when people visit who know how to appreciate it, that you actually make it," said South Järva County cooperation network consultant Kristina Gudinas.

Järva County was Estonia's food region three years ago, and at the time discussions were held with neighbors from elsewhere in northern Estonia where the best homemade snowball soup can be found.

On Monday, that debate was put to the test as five cooks from various regions gathered in Türi. The ensuing bake-off turned out to be particularly competitive.

"Flavour and appearance were assessed, as well as whether the original concept of the old lumepallisupp had been preserved. Plöus secret ingredients are allowed," Gudinas added.

Primary ingredients are milk, eggs, flour, starch and sugar. Beyond that, chefs hoped to personalize their creations with secret ingredients, exciting additions and beautiful presentation, even as others valued staying true to culinary traditions.

"You have to follow the classics; I think that if something has once been done well, there's no point trying to improve it. And this is the kind of dessert that gives a person both protein and calcium – in short, pure local food," Maren Rits, head chef at the Sagadi Manor restaurant in Lääne-Viru County told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Meanwhile Taigo Lepik, president of the Estonian chefs' association, said the contestants had all been highly inventive, skillfully using the interplay of sweet and sour.

"Some cooked it in milk, some baked it in the oven, others steamed it. There were a lot of different 'cool' approaches, as it were" Lepik noted.

But a winner had to be chosen, and the jury found Ave-Triin Eidemiller's snowball soup to be the winner. Ediemiller is hostess of the Paide Vabakohvik cafe. She surprised all comers with the purity of her dessert's texture and flavor.

"The sauce's texture was very velvety and pleasant, the snowball was cooked correctly, it was done to a turn. A little sourness had been added, which fitted into every morsel," Lepik said.

The success of all entrants' creations suggests snowball soup may be finding its way on to the menus of more and more cafes and restaurants in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:20

Marja-Liisa Alop: We have not the luxury to refuse private healthcare

16:53

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

16:49

Elenger CEO: European natural gas price fall not to impact Estonian customers for now

16:25

Port of Tallinn's €1.2 million bribe case expires

16:21

Isamaa suspected of receiving €330,000 in prohibited donations

15:57

Minister: Estonia committed to eliminating violence against women worldwide

15:31

Gallery: Snowball soup 'bake-off' held in Türi

14:55

Kersti Kaljulaid: Violence begets more violence, no one is born violent

14:24

Pärnu is preparing to repair city center bridge

13:43

Tanel Tein: Estonian culture not over- or underfunded but incorrectly measured

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

10:05

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

24.11

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

24.11

Minimum wage negotiations to continue with national conciliator

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

24.11

Chef of the Year: A gas station hot dog is the best thing after a hard day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo