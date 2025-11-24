Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

The Tallinn Christmas Market opened last Friday, marking its 25th anniversary on Raekoja Plats, the historic Town Hall Square. For food lovers, it's an ideal spot to cradle a steaming cup of glögi and soak up the festive spirit, but there are a few practical things to know before you dig in, writes Joanna Tymkiw.

Take a first lap

When you arrive, do a quick circuit of the square. A brisk walk of just a few minutes helps you spot the stalls you might want to try, identify where the standing tables are, and plan what to take home. It's especially useful to pick up treats on your way out, rather than juggling them with a plate of sauerkraut or a hot drink.

Returnable plates and cups

This year's market continues its eco-friendly push: Food and drinks come in reusable dishes and mugs, for a €2 returnable deposit. Bring your cup or plate to a green-flagged collection point and get your deposit back when you return it. It's a simple system that helps keep the square clean and waste low.

A cup deposit system is in place at Tallinn's Christmas Market. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Full-meal stalls

Three main stalls offer hearty, warm meals, with each serving a protein base with sauerkraut and potatoes, but in very different styles:

Traditional Stall: Focused on high-quality sausages, served with bubbling sauerkraut and fried potato wedges, a classic favorite.

Gourmand Stall: Features richer options like roasted pork belly or duck confit, paired with medallion-style potatoes.

Family-Friendly Stall: Offers chicken schnitzel with fries; familiar, straightforward, and ideal for children.

Meals cost between €14 and €18, plus €2 for the plate deposit. While that may seem high, most portions are generous, enough that two people could share.

Traditional Estonian food on sale at Tallinn Christmas Market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Glögi – warm, spiced, and sometimes strong

Glögi is the signature drink of the market: Warm, spiced wine, often enhanced with additional spirits. There are many flavors this year, from limoncello to apple pie or even sea buckthorn, plus non-alcoholic options

For something stronger, try the Jäger Glögi or Vana Tallinn Glögi, both around 21–22 percent ABV. The Jäger version carries a bold herbal punch, while the Vana Tallinn comes across a bit smoother.

Here's another tip: If you see trail-mix-style nuts and dried fruit by the glögi stand, you're supposed to add a spoonful to your cup. They soak up the glögi's flavor, and the leftover mix makes a surprisingly tasty snack. I was apprehensive about this at first, but it's delicious.

Glögi costs approximately €7–8 per cup, plus the €2 cup deposit.

Glögi on sale at Tallinn's Christmas Market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Street-Food Surprise: Pretzel Sandwiches

New for this year is a pretzel sandwich stall, where warm, soft pretzels are sliced and filled with savory or sweet fillings. Options include: Truffle salami or chorizo melt, and Mozzarella, pesto, sundried tomato & arugula (vegetarian).

A dessert favorite: Nutella and banana on a warm pretzel with crunchy rock salt - a perfectly balanced sweet-salty treat.

Prices range from €7.50 to €9.50 for filled pretzels, while a plain pretzel costs around €4.50.

Atmosphere and tips

Standing tables line the square, many under wooden roofs, which are great for relaxing and enjoying your meal if it's snowing. Thanks to the deposit system, your food arrives on sturdy reusable plastic dishware rather than flimsy disposables, which makes navigating with a full plate and a hot drink much easier.

Tallinn Christmas Market 2025 officially opens Friday night. November 21, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

For families & gifts

The market offers plenty for kids: Hot chocolate comes in a variety of flavors (even chili!), topped with whipped cream and marshmallows. On the take-home side, there are cured meats, decorative gingerbread, and artisanal chocolates, perfect treats or gifts.

Final word

If you're visiting the Tallinn Christmas Market as a foodie, don't rush things. Walk the square first, then circle back for what draws you in, whether that's hearty dishes, warming glögi, or inventive pretzel sandwiches. This market isn't just for photos, it's for tasting and sampling, returning, and fully experiencing the festive Estonian flavors.

Tallinn's Christmas market is open until Saturday, December 27.

--

