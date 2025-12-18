Rethinking the holiday drink

When you skip alcohol during the holidays, there is no loss, says food writer Joanna Tymkiw. You don't need to trade flavour or ritual for a clear or grounded mind.

The holidays are meant to be about connection, but they can quickly start to feel like a pressure cooker. Between packed calendars and social expectations, a drink often feels like the fastest way to unwind.

But as I'm experiencing my first Estonian winter, I have found a different way to calm that familiar 5 p.m. feeling, without the alcohol. I do it by building mocktails that are just as satisfying and structured as their alcoholic counterparts, but without the negative aftermath.

What has surprised me most is how easy that has been here. In Estonia, shops are full of flavour-forward, affordable ingredients that make non-alcoholic drinks feel like a worthwhile alternative instead of a compromise.

The appeal of alcohol is easy to understand. That first sip often feels magical. It relaxes you, eases tension, softens social awkwardness, and makes conversation flow more easily. This happens because alcohol boosts GABA, a neurotransmitter that calms the nervous system, and triggers the release of dopamine and serotonin. But as alcohol leaves your system, your brain works to rebalance itself, slowing the natural production of those calming and mood-boosting chemicals. This can happen even after just one drink.

In its place, non-alcoholic glögi, lightly bitter tonics, and deeply flavoured fruit concentrates have become part of my nightly ritual. I finish with lots of ice and a colourful garnish, and I've found the best way to unwind at the end of my day. Below is what I have learned, and I invite you to mix, taste, and build a ritual that feels just as good the next morning as it does in the moment.

Estonian mocktail champ Laur Ihermann taught the hosts of Terevisioon how to make a fresh, citrusy mocktail. September 2025. Source: ERR

Mocktails need a backbone: Tonic water or ginger beer

A great mocktail needs structure, and for me, that structure almost always comes from tonic water or ginger beer. Today's tonics come in a wide range of flavours and sweetness levels, enough to convert even long-time tonic skeptics, like me. Tonic will always carry some bitterness, but A. Le Coq's Ørn Craft line offers options that soften the bitterness and balance it beautifully. Flavours like elder blossom-lemon-ginger lean towards floral and gently sweet, while lingonberry adds colour and that distinct tart bitterness the fruit is known for.

Used as a base, tonic gives a mocktail depth and bite, the same role alcohol usually plays. It has been the single biggest player in my mocktail journey, providing that satisfying punch that makes a drink feel complete.

If bitterness is not your preference, ginger beer is a bold alternative. Its spice brings warmth and depth, similar to what spiced rum adds to a cocktail. Ginger ale will not give you the same effect. Ginger beer contains real ginger root, which provides the heat and structure a mocktail needs.

Layer flavours

Once you have a base, concentrated flavours add complexity. This can come from shrubs or fruit syrup concentrates.

Shrubs are non-alcoholic sweet-tart syrups made from fruit, herbs, sugar, and vinegar. They add brightness and layered flavour, and are a more refined alternative to juice. If you want a drink that feels curated, like something you would order at a good restaurant, shrubs deliver that grown-up feel. Estonian brand Wösel makes excellent options in flavours like rhubarb-raspberry, passionfruit, and mojito.

Fruit syrup concentrates are another easy way to build flavour. I especially love the Estonian brand Küllus for its cranberry concentrate, which adds a deep red colour and a tart, festive note.

Non-alcoholic glögi, especially Põltsamaa's various versions, has also become a go-to. Its lightly spiced profile and juiciness make it ideal for mocktails. The grape or apple versions are softer and work beautifully with lighter ingredients to create a golden-toned drink. The red currant and apple version, however, is so vibrant that for the first time in my adult life, I have found myself genuinely excited about juice.

Cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and orange are often associated with the Christmas spirit. Source: brookpeterson/Flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

Add volume with low-calorie liquids

Carbonated water is essential for lengthening a drink without adding sugar or flavour. If a mocktail tastes too strong, especially when working with tonics or concentrates, this is the easiest way to soften it.

Herbal teas are another low-calorie option. Many holiday blends feature fruit and spice bases that work surprisingly well in drinks. Brew them, chill them, and use them as a mixer.

Finishing touches matter

Plenty of ice keeps a mocktail cold, crisp, and refreshing. Cold temperatures help carbonation stay lively and make the sipping experience more satisfying.

Simple garnishes make a big difference. Thinly sliced citrus, cinnamon sticks, thyme or rosemary sprigs, and berries add colour and visual appeal. One trick I love is crushing freeze-dried raspberries with sugar to create a sweet-sour rim for the glass.

If you experiment with mocktails over the holidays, I ask you to do one thing. Notice how you feel not only in the moment, but also the next morning.

When you skip alcohol, there is no loss. Instead, I've found there is only the quiet confidence that even when the holidays feel like a lot, it's nothing a clear and grounded mind can't handle.

Joanna Tymkiw is a Canadian food writer based in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!