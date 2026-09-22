Bank of Estonia issues Forest Brothers commemorative coin

The Bank of Estonia will issue a silver commemorative coin Tuesday honoring the Forest Brothers. The silver coin will cost €124 and have a face value of €15.

The coin has a mintage of 2,500 and was minted at the Lithuanian Mint. The silver coin was designed by Kaupo Kangro.

The coin depicts Forest Brothers taking cover at the edge of a forest. The vertical pattern of tree trunks creates a symbolic boundary between occupied territory and the free land of the Forest Brothers. The forest serves both as a refuge and a dividing line. Light shining through the trees evokes the memory of a free Estonia and the hope that its independence will be restored.

The commemorative coin dedicated to the Forest Brothers is part of the Bank of Estonia's series of coins honoring resistance. The series aims to recognize activities and groups that, in one way or another, resisted the occupation of Estonia and stood for an independent and free Estonia. A commemorative coin dedicated to the Finnish Boys has previously been issued as part of the same series. In 2027, the central bank will issue a specially designed €2 coin dedicated to Estonian Defense Forces veterans.

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