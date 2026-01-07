Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) has approved a new silver commemorative coin dedicated to the Forest Brothers, based on a design by Kaupo Kangro.

The silver coin will be issued in 2026 as part of a series dedicated to resistance against occupying powers, as well as various social groups that resisted in one way or another to defend independent and free Estonia.

The Forest Brothers were men and women who put up armed resistance to the terror of the Soviet occupation forces to keep alive the people's dream of a free Estonia.

A coin dedicated to Finnish volunteers who fought in Estonia during the War of Independence was previously issued as part of the same series. I 2027, a coin dedicated to veterans of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is also due to be issued.

The commemorative coin dedicated to the Forest Brothers will have a face value of €15 and 2,500 will be minted.

Kaupo Kangro, the winner of the competition to design the coin, receives a prize of €3,000. The designers of the works that took second and third place receive prizes of €2,000 and €1,000, respectively.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!