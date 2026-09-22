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3 Latvian suspects in Milrem arson extradited to Estonia, remanded

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A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Source: Milrem Robotics
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Three Latvian citizens suspected in an arson attack on an Estonian defense firm have been extradited to Estonia.

The three are suspected over an incident in August which saw Milrem Robotics' building in Lasnamäe damaged by fire.

Milrem makes remote-controlled military ground vehicles, some of which have been used in the Ukraine war.

The three were extradited to Estonia last week and remanded in custody, State Prosecutor Gardi Anderson told ERR.

The trio have been questioned by the Internal Security Service (ISS) and were then brought before Harju County Court, where a judge found, based on evidence gathered so far and the questioning, that taking them into custody was justified.

"They are currently suspected under the section [of the Penal Code] dealing with damaging and destroying property, but this may change in the course of the investigation," Anderson added.

Over the past month, the Prosecutor's Office has been working with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the ISS to establish the circumstances that led to the building being set on fire and to identify the suspects.

"The collection of evidence is currently ongoing. We are examining all possibilities, including whether this was an act of sabotage. Now that the suspects are in Estonia, we will continue gathering and analyzing evidence," Anderson added.

A building used by defense industry company Milrem Robotics on Betooni tänav in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district caught fire overnight Friday, August 14-Saturday, August 15.

A local resident reported suspicious activity near the building and alerted the Emergency Response Center. The extent of the damage is still being determined.

Initial information suggested the act was premeditated, and authorities said the incident was being investigated as a potential act of sabotage. Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said after the incident that the state was investigating the possibility that Russia was behind the arson.

In 2022, Russia announced a reward for the capture and delivery of a THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle, built by Milrem and deployed in Ukraine.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino, Mirjam Mäekivi

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