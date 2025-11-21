X!

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

Tallinn Christmas Market 2025 officially opens Friday night. November 21, 2025.
Tallinn's Town Hall Square is alive once again with the sights and smells of Estonia's most famous Christmas market, which kicks off with the city tree lighting Friday night.

Tallinn Christmas Market has frequently been named among the best in Europe, and City Center district elder Ahti Kallikorm (Isamaa) said it turns the capital's popular square into a shared gathering place for the whole city.

"People come here to experience both holiday cheer and culture," he said. "And that atmosphere and the beauty of the Christmas market draw visitors from both near and far."

Throughout the season, Tallinn Christmas Market will feature a jam-packed cultural program, with performers from Estonia and beyond — from seasoned acts to young dancers and musicians — on stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Advent Sunday, November 30, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Rev. Arho Tuhkru, dean of St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik), will light the first Advent candle on the city Christmas tree, accompanied by choir music.  

Tallinn's annual Christmas market has stayed largely unchanged for years, featuring stalls with mulled wine, blood sausages, sweets, wool mittens, fur hats and amber jewelry.

This year also marks the end of the city's contract with longtime Christmas market manager 5+ Capital, a private limited company owned by Igor Semjonov.

The city intends to decide by year's end whether to bring in another private operator or run the popular holiday market itself.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 2025 Tallinn Christmas Market runs from Friday, November 21 through Sunday, December 28.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

