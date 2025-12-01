X!

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

Glögi on sale at Tallinn's Christmas Market.
Glögi on sale at Tallinn's Christmas Market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As the festive gets underway, ERR reporters Veronika Uibo and Ragnar Kond visited the Christmas markets in Tallinn and Latvian capital Riga to check out the local hits and compare prices.

Tallinn's Christmas market opened last Friday and will be running this year until December 28. Sales tend to drop significantly after Christmas and, as was the case in 2024,  trading will also end before the New Year this time round. This winter, there are more locally-designed products and handicrafts than usual at the Tallinn Christmas market.

Tallinn Christmas market is known by some as the "mulled wine market," simply because the popular drink is the best-selling item year after year. On Sunday, the count was off, but there were definitely over 20 mulled wine (glögi) sellers at the market. A traditional glögi costs €7 this year, but if you want something a little stronger, you'll have to pay €8 or €9.

There is plenty to eat at Tallinn Christmas market. The menu includes lamb cutlets, grilled chicken, oven-baked salmon and blood sausage. A classic Christmas meal with pork will set you back € 5-17.

Riga Christmas market bills itself as the largest in the Baltic States. Prices there are slightly lower than in Tallinn. For example, mulled wine costs €6 and a chicken stew is €9, but you still have to pay €16-17 for a steak. Latvian Christmas markets are very craft-oriented.

Entrepreneur Andris Kreislers and his team have been organizing the Riga Christmas Market for a quarter of a century. It's not just about sales, it's about the atmosphere, which is enhanced by the cultural program and the light show on the walls of Riga Cathedral. There are nearly 1000 traders at Riga Christmas market, some of whom have been working with Kreislers for decades.

"There are more and more foreigners among the visitors. Every year, we see more and more visitors from Spain, Portugal, South America, Australia, Canada and the United States," said craftsman Viesturs Polis.

Riga Christmas market. Source: ETV

"It's very nice and interesting here., especially this market. It has a Christmas atmosphere and is very cozy. Come and drink mulled wine, it's special!"  Lorenzo and Antonio, two Italians who live in London, told ERR.

"Whereas in the past the Christmas market was aimed more at tourists, now we are seeing more and more locals coming here with their families and friends," explained Riga Christmas market manager Anna Blaua.

Meanwhile, back in Estonia, Tallinn Christmas market is bustling with tourists, with few locals in sight. Visitors from afar say that both the market and the city are small and charming, but the prices are a bit steep.

"I really like it here. Lithuania has always been known for its Christmas trees, but this one was really nice. And most importantly, the mulled wine is delicious," said Lukrecija, a visitor from Lithuania. "It is very expensive in my opinion though. I would pay a maximum of €5 for it," she said of the glögi on offer.

"I've been doing a bit of a Christmas market tour," said Chelsea, a visitor to Tallinn from the U.K. "I started in Hamburg, where mulled wine cost €5, then I went to Stockholm, where it was about €4. Now I've come here and mulled wine costs €7, so that's interesting."

Becky, who is also from the U.K., said that the Christmas market in London is too big, while the one in Tallinn is just the right size.

There were also a lot of Estonians at Riga Christmas market when ERR visited the Latvian capital. For many, the opera, the market and the stylish cafés in Riga's Old Town are all part of their Christmas vacation or a weekend break.

"There are other things on offer. For example, there's a lot related to (traditional Latvian herbal liqueur) Riga Balsam. The prices seem to be a little cheaper (than in Tallinn). Not much, but still a little," said Viivika and Rein Rätsep from Suure-Jaani, Viljandi County.

Riga Christmas market will remain open until January 4.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera Nädal"

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

