X!

Gallery: Windows in Väätsa dressed up for Christmas again

News
Väätsa Christmas windows 2025.
Open gallery
41 photos
News

A Christmas window decorating tradition started by the small village community of Väätsa has grown so popular that there aren't enough windows to go around.

In Väätsa, both well-known local figure Lauri Läänemets (Social Democratic Party chairman, former minister – ed.) and staff from the village kindergarten took part in decorating windows this year.

"This school year, our theme is fairy tales and the timeless story of Snow White really spoke to us. That's what inspired our window display," said Liia Koppel, director of the Väätsa kindergarten, adding that both the children and many others contributed to the effort.

"The whole team was involved — someone gathered moss, someone brought in animals, someone brought a dwarf, someone brought Snow White and we have Kaire who's incredibly handy and built the whole structure," Koppel said.

This is the ninth year that Väätsa residents have decorated the windows of their community center. There weren't enough windows for everyone who wanted to participate, but there's certainly room for all to enjoy them. In recent years, organizers haven't even been able to keep count of the visitors.

"One year we did count and we had around 15,000 visitors. In recent years we haven't managed to get the counter working again, but even just walking around Väätsa during the holidays, we can see the number of visitors is still very high," said Evelin Parts, project manager for the Väätsa window display.

"For the people of Väätsa, decorating the Christmas windows is probably important because it brings the community together and creates a kind of magical atmosphere. It's a delightful event," said local resident Maiu Juht.

In front of the community center, where the window displays are located, visitors can also explore a Christmas market. On Tuesday, staff from the kindergarten came to sell handmade items to raise money for a good cause.

"The goal is to raise funds for renovating the kindergarten's basement level and for upcoming field trips," said Sigrit Mäeots, a kindergarten parent.

The Väätsa Christmas window displays are open for viewing at any time through January 6 and admission is free.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Elering planning undersea power cable near Muhu

19:40

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

19:30

New Tartu exhibition turns spotlight on materials used to create art

18:50

Watch live: Global Estonian virtual forum takes place this Friday

18:12

Minister: EU decision on Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine a 'breakthrough'

17:40

Gallery: New exhibition reveals inner world of Estonian poet Juhan Liiv

16:24

Gallery: Windows in Väätsa dressed up for Christmas again

15:53

Prime Minister: EDF members who served abroad are military's 'gold standard'

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

15:20

Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

13:40

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

02.12

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo