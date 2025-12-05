X!

Tractors and trucks bedecked with Christmas lights light up Pärnu County roadside

News
A tractor decorated with Christmas lights in southeastern Estonia.
A tractor decorated with Christmas lights in southeastern Estonia. Source: ERR
News

A coastal road in southwest Estonia has been brightened up, thanks to an unusual Christmas installation.

Travelers on the road from Pärnu toward Tõstamaa to the west can see the dark winter evenings illuminated by the spectacle of tractors and other heavy machinery aglow with festive lights, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The display also presses into use agricultural machinery which would otherwise stand dormant over winter.

"We are doing this because we have such a long, dark and gloomy period. There are agricultural tractors that, of course, stand idle in winter and aren't used. So why not use them in this way? There are also trucks. Some trucks can be found, then in Lindi the fishermen have even put out their boats," Alo Tomson, who came up with the idea, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The tradition started three years ago with the decorating of a single vehicle. A total of 10 examples can be found in the vicinity of Lindi, Pootsi, Tõstamaa and Kihlepa, all on the same road out of Pärnu.

"The idea started from the fact that there's a nice group of businesspeople in Tõstamaa who I introduced this thought to — what would you think of doing something quirky and decorating big heavy machines? There are local entrepreneurs, village associations, and also ordinary farms or private individuals who have simply come with their machine. Each of them is responsible for decorating their own vehicle and has procured the lights themselves," Tomson went on.

While everything is done primarily for its own sake and to delight the local community, the scene is becoming a tourist attraction in its own right, he added. "This thing has spread quite widely, and people really do come from the city of Pärnu. Some take the family along in the car and make the journey through the darkness. Some come to visit their parents on the weekend and make this little detour as well. There are people from Tallinn, from Tartu — perhaps even from further away."

Tomson added the route can be driven in about an hour. The installation is to stay alongside the road beyond Christmas and for the rest of winter, he said.

Click on the video player below for a closer look.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:25

Watch again: December 2025 Global Estonian virtual forum Updated

19:55

Bird flu detected in five chickens and one fox in Harju County

19:48

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

19:29

New book shines light on tattoo culture in Soviet-era Estonia

19:10

'We Will Continue': The Estonian-Palestinian partnership delivering food aid in Gaza

18:36

Swedish Film Institute to fund movie adaptation of Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite'

18:00

Estonian driver Paul Aron in action during free practice at Abu Dhabi GP

17:19

A look back at Estonian WRC legend Ott Tänak's career

16:07

Kärt Pormeister: Chatbot answers incompatible with idea of legal counseling

15:35

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

07:58

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

12:17

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

04.12

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

04.12

Estonia passes gambling tax cut amid oversight, culture funding concerns

03.12

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo