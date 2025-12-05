Tractors and trucks bedecked with Christmas lights light up Pärnu County roadside

A coastal road in southwest Estonia has been brightened up, thanks to an unusual Christmas installation.

Travelers on the road from Pärnu toward Tõstamaa to the west can see the dark winter evenings illuminated by the spectacle of tractors and other heavy machinery aglow with festive lights, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The display also presses into use agricultural machinery which would otherwise stand dormant over winter.

"We are doing this because we have such a long, dark and gloomy period. There are agricultural tractors that, of course, stand idle in winter and aren't used. So why not use them in this way? There are also trucks. Some trucks can be found, then in Lindi the fishermen have even put out their boats," Alo Tomson, who came up with the idea, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The tradition started three years ago with the decorating of a single vehicle. A total of 10 examples can be found in the vicinity of Lindi, Pootsi, Tõstamaa and Kihlepa, all on the same road out of Pärnu.

"The idea started from the fact that there's a nice group of businesspeople in Tõstamaa who I introduced this thought to — what would you think of doing something quirky and decorating big heavy machines? There are local entrepreneurs, village associations, and also ordinary farms or private individuals who have simply come with their machine. Each of them is responsible for decorating their own vehicle and has procured the lights themselves," Tomson went on.

While everything is done primarily for its own sake and to delight the local community, the scene is becoming a tourist attraction in its own right, he added. "This thing has spread quite widely, and people really do come from the city of Pärnu. Some take the family along in the car and make the journey through the darkness. Some come to visit their parents on the weekend and make this little detour as well. There are people from Tallinn, from Tartu — perhaps even from further away."

Tomson added the route can be driven in about an hour. The installation is to stay alongside the road beyond Christmas and for the rest of winter, he said.

Click on the video player below for a closer look.

