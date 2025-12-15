X!

Christmas Peace 2025 declared in Jõgeva

Bishop Marko Tiitus.
Bishop Marko Tiitus. Source: ERR
An Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) bishop declared the Christmas Peace for 2025 in the South Estonian town of Jõgeva Sunday.

Marko Tiitus, EELK Bishop of Southern Estonia, proclaimed the nationwide Christmas Peace in Jõgeva.

He was joined by Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) in lighting the Christmas Peace flame. All attendees were able to light their own candles or lanterns from that flame, to take home with them if they wished.

The Christmas Peace flame being lit. Source: ERR

This was the 20th time the annual Christmas Peace was proclaimed in Jõgeva.

While Estonia does not have an established state church, the EELK is the largest single denomination by baptized members.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

