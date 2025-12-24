X!

Gallery: Christmas Peace declared in Tallinn

The Christmas Peace was declared at noon on Christmas Eve in Tallinn.
At noon on Wednesday, Mayor of Tallinn Peeter Raudsepp proclaimed the Christmas Peace in the Estonian capital.

Raudsepp read the traditional Christmas Peace message to citizens of Tallinn from the window of the Town Hall.

The custom of proclaiming Christmas Peace dates back to the 17th century and originated during the reign of Queen Christina of Sweden. According to tradition, Christmas Peace is proclaimed by the town secretary or the mayor. The proclamation traditionally takes place at noon on Christmas Eve.

The first president of Estonia following re-independence, Lennart Meri, proclaimed Christmas Peace from the window of Tallinn Town Hall for the first time in 1993.

Since 1995, Christmas Peace in the capital has been proclaimed by the mayor of Tallinn.

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Gallery: Christmas Peace declared in Tallinn

