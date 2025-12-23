Christmas peace to be declared in Tallinn and Tartu on Wednesday

The mayors of Tallinn and Tartu will proclaim the Christmas Peace in their respective cities at noon on Christmas Eve.

In keeping with tradition, at noon on Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24), Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp will read the historic Christmas Peace message to citizens of the capital from the window of the Town Hall.

In Tartu, the Christmas Peace will also be declared at noon on December 24, by Mayor Urmas Klaas and Dean of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Kristjan Luhamets, in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats.)

Half an hour before the declaration, at 11.30 a.m., there will be a live performance by Georgian folk ensemble "Gurjaan."

The custom of proclaiming Christmas Peace dates back to the 17th century and originated during the reign of Queen Christina of Sweden. According to tradition, Christmas Peace is proclaimed by the town secretary or the mayor. The proclamation traditionally takes place at noon on Christmas Eve.

The first president of Estonia following re-independence, Lennart Meri, proclaimed Christmas Peace from the window of Tallinn Town Hall for the first time in 1993.

Since 1995, Christmas Peace in the capital has been proclaimed by the mayor of Tallinn.

---

