X!

Industry: Defense contractor funding could be more transparent

News
Tech on display at a defense industry exhibition. (Picture is illustrative)
Tech on display at a defense industry exhibition. (Picture is illustrative) Source: Gregor Jürna
News

Estonia is spending €100 million a year on defense products for Ukraine, but the companies receiving the funding and the basis for selecting them remain unclear.

The Defense Week defense industry trade fair is being held in Tallinn for the second year. A third of the participants are Estonian companies, many of whose products have been used in Ukraine for years. The companies will not say whether the state has funded their products; that information is classified.

Each year, the state provides €100 million in funding for products proposed by Estonian companies, deemed necessary by Ukraine and approved by the Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Center for Defense Investments. The question is: On what basis were they approved?

"Overall, we can be satisfied with the criteria. As for how the decision-making process works, I can't say. It would certainly be good to know how decisions are made so that companies can prepare for future projects," said Kalev Koidumäe, executive director of the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association.

"The Ministry of Defense knows precisely what was bought from whom and where it went. There are no questions in that regard. In light of recent days, it should also be fairly clear why the identities of those companies are being withheld. Do I plan to do anything about that or change it? Not at this point," Defense Minister Martin Herem said.

Urmas Reinsalu, chairman of Isamaa, said the secrecy is unjustified, particularly after the decisions have been made.

"The [Riigikogu] State Budget Control Select Committee has repeatedly requested the documents showing how the funds were actually distributed among companies. But we have not received them," Reinsalu said.

Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, also does not know how the money was distributed. He said the committee would examine whether it went to companies that manufacture their own products and test them in Ukraine.

"That allows them to improve and develop their products under wartime conditions. We have that expertise here. If we need to, we can produce for our own use. That was the political intent. Now we probably need to look into whether that intent has become reality or whether this is simply business," Tali said.

The National Audit Office did not examine the transactions in detail in its completed audit and cannot say what grounds there are for classifying the information.

"I want to emphasize that information cannot always be classified in its entirety. Some aspects may be classified and must be redacted and withheld from the public. But that does not prevent officials from discussing the overall framework of the project and the selection criteria publicly," said Ines Metsalu-Nurminen, a principal auditor at the National Audit Office.

Estonia's defense industry had revenue of €750 million last year. Two-thirds came from exports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

european day of languages quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Gold dust and egg yolks behind Tallinn theater's luxurious interior decor

14:27

Industry: Defense contractor funding could be more transparent

13:50

Estonia, Canada convene first Canada-NB8 ministerial meeting

13:09

PM addresses opposition's defense procurement criticism in public letter

12:30

Bill would end monthly counseling requirement for many unemployed Estonians

11:55

Fox caught after second rescue call to Viru shopping center

11:15

Aune Valk: For the student who didn't make it to class

10:58

Minister: France must explain lifting sanctions on Russian oligarch

10:32

Estonia raises €373 million in short-term bonds

10:32

US to send new troop contingent to Estonia, ministry confirms Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.09

Russia imposes temporary movement restrictions on other side of Estonian border

22.09

US think tank paints hypothetical scenario of a limited Russian invasion of Estonia

22.09

'Border tourism' grows in southeast Estonia as visitors seek out fortifications

22.09

Tallinn unveils plan to transform ERR's old TV building into new city quarter

22.09

Air Force advises of low-flying NATO aircraft, sonic booms over Estonia this week

10:32

US to send new troop contingent to Estonia, ministry confirms Updated

22.09

UK stars Take That to bring 'Dreamers' tour to Tartu next June

22.09

3 Latvian suspects in Milrem arson extradited to Estonia, remanded

22.09

Estonian police apprehend 46 illegal immigrants in less than a week

22.09

Linell Raud: 43,000 Estonian companies may face tax risk in 187 countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo