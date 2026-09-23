Fox caught after second rescue call to Viru shopping center

Last Friday morning, the Emergency Response Center was once again notified that a fox was running around the third floor of the parking garage at the Viru shopping center in Tallinn.

According to the Northern Rescue Center's press office, security guards at Viru attempted to catch the animal themselves, but the fox hid between structural elements. Rescuers who arrived to help were also unable to catch it, either with snares or with a net. They decided not to break the wall and to return once the animal came out of its hiding place.

A little over an hour later, rescuers were called back to the shopping center, and this time they managed to catch the fox and release it into the forest.

A week earlier, on the morning of 11 September, a fox had also been spotted on the third floor of Viru. On that occasion, the shopping center's security guards managed to catch the animal before rescuers arrived. The rescuers placed the fox in a cage and took it to the forest.

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