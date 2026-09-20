Reintroduced dormice face a fox that moved to predator‑free island

The garden dormice released on Suur‑Pakri Island this summer to rewild the species have encountered an unexpected co‑inhabitant who may consider the newcomers gourmet food.

The garden dormouse (Eliomys quercinus), a native Estonian species, went extinct in Estonia due to human activity. The exact cause is unknown. The last wild garden dormouse was seen in 1986. Around the same time, the species disappeared from neighboring countries as well. This summer, the first small colony was released on Suur‑Pakri Island.

"When we last left the island a couple of weeks ago, more than half of the 20 animals released were definitely alive. For a small zoo animal, that's a surprisingly good result. We're optimistic that maybe they'll even survive until spring," said ecologist Marko Mägi.

"Since it's a small animal with a very short lifespan and could end up in a predator's jaws during winter — even though it sleeps through winter — we don't know whether any of them will still see daylight in spring," Mägi noted.

Suur‑Pakri was chosen for reintroduction because it lacked predators.

"Last autumn we carried out control surveys and studied small mammals to determine whether the island was safe for garden dormice. At that time we could say there were no predators that would threaten them. We had a very harsh winter that covered the sea with ice, and a fox easily crossed over to the island," Mägi explained.

"This summer we discovered that a fox is indeed on the island. We saw it on trail cameras, and it was also spotted running through the forest. Now we're curious to see what happens by spring: will the fox win, or the garden dormice?"

"Although the garden dormouse is active at night and gladly climbs trees, where a fox cannot reach, their paths may still cross. But fortunately for the dormice, the island has plenty of other small rodents that interest the fox more. For the fox, the garden dormouse would be a true gourmet meal," Mägi said.

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