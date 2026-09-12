Another day in Estonia: Lynx lounges on hay bale as moose wanders past

A hunter captured on film an interesting and unusual spectacle as both a lynx and a moose were spotted in the same field.

The footage was taken at the Kiviõli hunting grounds in Ida-Viru County and what makes the encounter particularly interesting, the Estonian Hunters Society said, is that two wild animals with very different behaviors appeared in the same open field within a short space of time.

The lynx is seen lolling on a hay bale and keeping a relatively low profile, eyes and ears on its surroundings. Just after, a moose is seen nonchalantly crossing the same open space.

While the Eurasian lynx (Estonian: Ilves) is an apex predator in this country, an adult moose would be too large a target for it to carry off as prey. A moose, also known in Europe as an elk, is a herbivorous ungulate so similarly would have no interest in a lynx that was keeping its distance.

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