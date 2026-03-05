Brazen lynx captured on camera preying on roe deer

A forestry worker in Lääne-Viru County filmed the rare sight of a lynx bringing down a roe deer, then going on to consume it, Maaleht reported .

The Estonian Hunters' Society (Eesti Jahimeeste Selts) reported lynxes are generally wary of humans and are mostly active at dusk and during the night, but this unusual incident, which happened on February 20 in Letipea, on the north coast, took place in broad daylight and near human habitation, albeit in a wooded area.

The Environment Agency, meanwhile, said the species becomes more active and evident toward the end of winter: February and March are the mating months for Estonia's only wild feline, a usually solitary animal – if you are lucky, you might even hear a lynx's distinctive yowl at that time of year.

Also, younger animals which recently separated from their mothers can be searching for new territory of their own, which can also bring them closer to human settlements.

The forester who captured the incident (click on the video player above) noted that the lynx was not disturbed by the roar of nearby forestry machinery or his presence while filming its activity.

A lynx's territory, or home range, can extend over several hundred square kilometers, and a male's territory often overlaps with that of several females.

While the species is not a danger as such to human beings, when encountering one, the advice is to remain calm and back away the way you came, Maaleht reported.

Pets and livestock can be at risk, so these should be kept indoors or in a secure enclosure, particularly at dawn and dusk: Incidents of lynx attacks on domestic animals can be reported to the Environment Board by email or to the national information hotline on 1247.

Food waste, pet food, and anything scavengeable should be kept sealed so as not to encourage lynxes, and indeed many other species such as bears, to assume a constant and freely available food source is theirs for the taking.

A key part of Estonia's diverse ecology and a protected species, the lynx population is estimated at around 800 individuals.

