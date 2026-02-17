X!

Lynx takes a stroll through Viljandi County village

News
The lynx population in Estonia is recovering from a deep decline.
The lynx population in Estonia is recovering from a deep decline. Source: Susanne Nilsson/CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED
News

A wild lynx was recently spotted and filmed in Viljandi County, not out in the forest but trotting up a village street in broad daylight, Sakala reported.

"It was very exhilarating," said the spotter, Valeri Ježov, a local resident of the village of Mähma, adding that other locals did not recall seeing a lynx so brazen as to stroll right through the village.

The incident took place last Saturday at around 4.30 p.m., and Ježov said he was standing outside with a neighbor and their children when he noticed the lynx coming up the road.

"The lynx passed us at a distance of about eight meters, heading toward a small grove," Ježov said, adding that it was when the animal stopped and came back, that he was able to capture it on his smartphone.

The full video is here.

According to the Environment Agency, Estonia's Eurasian lynx population was up to around 600 as of fall 2022, but was rising. The animal's main prey are roe deer. They are usually shy of humans, though pets and livestock have been attacked by the species.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

