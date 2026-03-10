Care needed in the forest as bears wake up from winter hibernation

The arrival of spring means bears are stirring after their winter hibernation, meaning caution should be exercised when out and about in Estonia's forests and natural environment, Põhjarannik reported .

The bear population in Estonia has grown substantially in recent decades, with estimates putting the figure at at least 1,000 animals, to be found across the country, and the groggy, hungry bears on the prowl for a mate mean springtime does not show them at their best.

The Environmental Board notes mating season follows fast on the arrival of milder weather in March, while females will stay in the den with cubs until around April.

While the species prefers to avoid humans in any case, and does so with the aid of their superb sense of smell, encounters can still happen and have been reported in recent times, and if you find yourself face to face with a brown bear, you should slowly back away the way you came, facing the animal but avoiding direct contact – slow movement and even quietly "talking to" the bear can also help.

If the worse comes to the worst and the bear attacks, the advice given by the Environmental Board and reported by Põhjarannik is to lie still and cover your neck and head with your hands – naturally the best precaution is to avoid the animal in the first place, which can be done by not shying away from making a noise while out in the forest, and heeding tell-tale signs like broken trees, claw marks and spoor.

Dogs should be kept on a leash at all times.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!