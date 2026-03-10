X!

Care needed in the forest as bears wake up from winter hibernation

News
Brown bear. Photo is illustrative.
Brown bear. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

The arrival of spring means bears are stirring after their winter hibernation, meaning caution should be exercised when out and about in Estonia's forests and natural environment, Põhjarannik reported.

The bear population in Estonia has grown substantially in recent decades, with estimates putting the figure at at least 1,000 animals, to be found across the country, and the groggy, hungry bears on the prowl for a mate mean springtime does not show them at their best.

The Environmental Board notes mating season follows fast on the arrival of milder weather in March, while females will stay in the den with cubs until around April.

While the species prefers to avoid humans in any case, and does so with the aid of their superb sense of smell, encounters can still happen and have been reported in recent times, and if you find yourself face to face with a brown bear, you should slowly back away the way you came, facing the animal but avoiding direct contact – slow movement and even quietly "talking to" the bear can also help.

If the worse comes to the worst and the bear attacks, the advice given by the Environmental Board and reported by Põhjarannik is to lie still and cover your neck and head with your hands – naturally the best precaution is to avoid the animal in the first place, which can be done by not shying away from making a noise while out in the forest, and heeding tell-tale signs like broken trees, claw marks and spoor.

Dogs should be kept on a leash at all times.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Estonian banks: Court ruling won't change statement access practices yet

18:40

PM: Estonia an ally of US but not adopting MAGA ideology

18:22

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

17:57

EOK head: Controversial Henry Sildaru father bonus payment not a value call

17:20

Olympic medal-winning skier Henry Sildaru stands by father after photo leak

17:01

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

16:25

Tallinn plans to bring new cultural activities to Christmas market

16:00

Government to discuss canceling May excise duty hikes

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

14:29

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

09.03

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo