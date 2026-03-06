Wolf cull season over, quota not quite met

A total of 151 out of the permitted 163 wolves were culled in the 2025-2026 season, Maaleht reported .

Wolf hunting is permitted from November 1 to February 28 so the season is now over, and while the full quota was not met, this was still the highest proportion hunted since 2011.

Culling data by management area is available on the Environmental Board's website, and in addition to the general quota, a total of 16 wolves were hunted under special permits issued by the Environmental Board.

These are issued in cases of a "problem" wolf — individual animals known to repeatedly cause damage; not only livestock but also pet dogs and even ponies have been taken multiple times by wolves in recent months.

In any case the wolf population has been healthy in recent times, and Tanel Türna, head of the Hunting and Aquatic Life Bureau at the Environmental Board, noted that this is evidence of the success of the national large carnivore protection and management plan.

The target population of 20-30 packs, or around 200 wolves, has been exceeded as at the start of this year at least 36 wolf packs were known on mainland Estonia, though some of these are cross-border packs who spend time in Latvia too.

Despite the pressures on farmers, much can be done to protect herds, including by securing barn doors and gates effectively, installing predator-proof electric fencing with wiring spaced so that one wire is as close to the ground as possible and the top wire or line is at a height of 110–120 cm.

A properly trained livestock guard dog is also a useful option.

Details on how to claim compensation if a wild animal causes damage, for instance bears trashing beehives, are here.

