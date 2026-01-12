X!

Valga County pony latest pet to fall victim to wolf attack

News
Wolf.
Wolf. Source: Philipp Mika/Unsplash
News

Wolves killed a pony which had been a favorite of children visiting a South Estonian park, Lõuna Postimees reported, the latest attack in several on the farm in Valga County.

The pony, named Karlsson, had been a big hit with children visiting the Tuuleoru ranch in Karula, Valga County, until "On the evening of December 29 I came home from work around half past four and I see one pony standing here," farm owner Snežana Leegiste said (normally there would be two ponies together). She added Karlsson's remains were soon found.

"It couldn't have been just one wolf," Leegiste said, putting the figure at three to five animals, and noting the mild weather up to that point had meant the animals were out to pasture and thus more vulnerable to such an attack.

This is not the first time the park has experienced a wolf attack – the last came the year before, when a goat and a sheep were taken, while as many as 10 sheep had been killed the year before, Leegiste noted. She added that installing suitable fencing will cost money, while the farm's dogs are no match for wolves either.

Margo Tannik, chief hunting specialist at the Environmental Board, noted wolves have attacked ponies before as well and that an electric fence of at least 1.2 meters' height is needed to safeguard livestock.

A recent spate of wolf attacks and encounters has led to renewed calls for further hikes in the annual wolf cull quota.

The culling season is underway. While the initial figure of 112 was raised to 130, and a legal challenge to the hunt – successful in delaying the start of the previous culling season – proved unsuccessful this time, some lobbyists say this is not enough.

Last year's African swine fever outbreak has also been blamed, since the ensuing cull of wild boar, a staple of wolves' diets, may have led the predators to become emboldened in seeking other food sources.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Valga County pony latest pet to fall victim to wolf attack

15:21

Finland releases ship held in Estonian–Finnish cable damage case

15:01

Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

14:29

Liisa Pakosta: Harsh punishments needed for drug traffickers

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

13:52

Daniil Glinka through to Australian Open qualifying round two, Mark Lajal out

13:16

ICDS chair: US actions show Russia can't come to all its allies' aid

12:39

Safe boxes latest tool rolled out to support kids' mental health

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

11:38

Minister: Estonia will have no smoke-belching oil shale power plants by 2035

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

11.01

Price of electricity to hit past few weeks' high on Monday

11.01

Legendary Kalamaja shopkeeper celebrates 90th birthday: It came so quickly!

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo