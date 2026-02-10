Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

A trail camera at a deer feeding site operated by the state forestry commission the RMK has been fairly busy, Maaleht reported .

The deer, mostly roe deer ranging in age from calves to the elderly, have taken advantage of the feeding site night and day.

On Sunday, the animals had congregated to feed by around 3 p.m. which, the RMK said, is earlier than they normally would do: They usually feed early in the morning and late at night, though the cold weather and snow may explain why there are keeping closer to easily accessible food, lingering there well past 8 a.m.

The highlights of the RMK-released trail cam video (see above) include stag rutting (at around the 7-minute mark) followed by nighttime feeding, not only by deer but also in the form of interlopers: A pair of racoon dogs come to stock up on food at around the 11-minute mark.

The RMK reported other incidents included a deer calf actually diving into the food crate itself, to nibble at carrot scraps.

Other wildlife in the vicinity includes badgers and even wolves.

--

