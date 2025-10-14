Lynx stalking deer in Estonian forest captured on film

While the deer got away this time, such incidents are seldom captured on camera, so the video, taken by Vladislav Eggi, a nature enthusiast, and published by the national hunting association, offers a chance at seeing how the predator quietly sneaks closer and closer to its prey, relying on its camouflage and hunting instinct.

The video is taken from above, at the Kihlepa-Lind hunting grounds in Pärnu County, and shows the view from above. The hunters' lobby group says the Estonian lynx population has grown to the extent that the species is facing a shortage of food.

