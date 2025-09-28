X!

Mother lynx and two cubs unfazed by human presence

News
The lynx population is recovering from a deep decline.
The lynx population is recovering from a deep decline. Source: Susanne Nilsson/CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED
News

A lynx and two cubs were spotted and filmed approaching a stationary vehicle in the forests of Harju County, Maaleht reported.

The footage was taken on Tuesday by Eero Heim, who spotted the mother lynx with her two cubs while driving on a minor road on land owned by the Voose hunting society in Harju County, the national hunting organization reported.

The video shows the adult lynx was not put off by a parked car, with human occupants, in the middle of the road and instead was curious by its presence.

The entire encounter lasted nearly half an hour, and the mother was soon joined by her two young.

More wild animals are active in the fall, inevitably coming into contact with humans more and crossing the roads a lot, meaning caution should be taken when driving, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Rutting season for elk and red deer is September-October, while for wild boar this comes in December-January.

Hunters are also active in pursuing boar following a state-mandated cull, as a way of dealing with the African swine fever (ASF) epidemic which began in June.

If you do come across a wild animal's young while out and about on foot in the forest and countryside, you should retreat in the direction you came from and avoid getting between the mother and her young.

Dogs should be kept on a leash at all times.

If you discover an injured wild animal or bird, do not disturb it but rather call the national info line on 1247, operators speak English.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Mother lynx and two cubs unfazed by human presence

