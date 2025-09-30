X!

Tartu gets new red squirrel 'orphanage'

News
Red squirrel amid autumn leaves (photo is illustrative).
Red squirrel amid autumn leaves (photo is illustrative). Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Eha Õismaa
News

Scientists and volunteers have joined forces in Tartu to build a facility for injured or orphaned red squirrels.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported the team have erected a wooden house, smaller boxes, ropes and other features, in the Kassitoome area of town.

There, the animals will be tended until ready for release back into the wild.

Already this year, seven healthy and strong squirrels have been released, Katrin Idla, junior researcher in animal ecology at the University of Tartu said.

"Last year, we brought seven squirrel kits here, who had to grow up in this outdoor cage and learn all sorts of squirrel skills – communicating with each other, jumping, leaping, climbing. And the other point is that they are in a safe environment. Since they come to us as orphans, either because the mother has died or they have fallen, or the nest has been attacked by crows, or cats, for example," she said.

In Tartu, a significant decline in the squirrel population has been observed in recent years along the Emajõgi river, which flows through the city. Various causes have been suggested; by tracking squirrel activity it will be possible to gain a better picture of the reasons and the squirrels' life cycle.

A red squirrel on a feeding platform. Source: Jeffrey Carbillet

"The very first squirrels we brought here were not monitored as closely as the current ones. All seven of the current squirrels have tracking devices around the ears, so we can keep an eye on what they're up to. And with two of those that had the device attached, we made a delightful discovery: It seems they had paired up and are living together right here in Kassitoome, in the small squirrel house we placed for them," volunteer Indrek Kuusk explained.

The animals can be quite frail initially, and during the first weeks, volunteers from the forest wildlife association (Metsaloomaühing) raise the babies in their homes. At that stage, the animals need to be fed every couple of hours.

Once they start to gain more strength, they are brought to the enclosure in Kassitoome, where they can grow up in the fresh air. If they do well, soon the cage doors are opened, allowing them to run free.

Even after the squirrels are released, food is still brought to the enclosure, as some individuals need more time to adjust to freedom.

In fact, there are such enclosures in four other locations nationwide, namely Tallinn, Paide, Pärnu and Viru counties.

The Eurasian red squirrel (Sciurus vulgaris) is the main species found in Estonia. Flying squirrels are also found in small numbers in northeastern Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

30.09

E-voting test goes smoothly ahead of Estonia's local elections

30.09

ERR in Ukraine: 'Garage industry' developing drones to support defense effort

30.09

Tartu barge culture among world's top 100 sustainable tourism success stories

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

30.09

Ministry against extending ferry travel discounts for resident of Estonia's large islands

30.09

Gallery: Tallinn Design Festival opens in Krull Quarter

30.09

Tartu gets new red squirrel 'orphanage'

30.09

3 companies qualify for total €44 million in major investment support

30.09

Ülemiste intersection pedestrian safety project awaits next Tallinn city government

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

27.09

Estonia rejects German arms company Rheinmetall's offer of ammunition plant

29.09

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

29.09

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

30.09

Dairy products could get 'best before' labels in Estonia to reduce food waste

29.09

Cinema chain: Narva theater might close if state bans non-Estonian voiceovers

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo