Tartu gets new red squirrel 'orphanage'

Scientists and volunteers have joined forces in Tartu to build a facility for injured or orphaned red squirrels.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported the team have erected a wooden house, smaller boxes, ropes and other features, in the Kassitoome area of town.

There, the animals will be tended until ready for release back into the wild.

Already this year, seven healthy and strong squirrels have been released, Katrin Idla, junior researcher in animal ecology at the University of Tartu said.

"Last year, we brought seven squirrel kits here, who had to grow up in this outdoor cage and learn all sorts of squirrel skills – communicating with each other, jumping, leaping, climbing. And the other point is that they are in a safe environment. Since they come to us as orphans, either because the mother has died or they have fallen, or the nest has been attacked by crows, or cats, for example," she said.

In Tartu, a significant decline in the squirrel population has been observed in recent years along the Emajõgi river, which flows through the city. Various causes have been suggested; by tracking squirrel activity it will be possible to gain a better picture of the reasons and the squirrels' life cycle.

A red squirrel on a feeding platform. Source: Jeffrey Carbillet

"The very first squirrels we brought here were not monitored as closely as the current ones. All seven of the current squirrels have tracking devices around the ears, so we can keep an eye on what they're up to. And with two of those that had the device attached, we made a delightful discovery: It seems they had paired up and are living together right here in Kassitoome, in the small squirrel house we placed for them," volunteer Indrek Kuusk explained.

The animals can be quite frail initially, and during the first weeks, volunteers from the forest wildlife association (Metsaloomaühing) raise the babies in their homes. At that stage, the animals need to be fed every couple of hours.

Once they start to gain more strength, they are brought to the enclosure in Kassitoome, where they can grow up in the fresh air. If they do well, soon the cage doors are opened, allowing them to run free.

Even after the squirrels are released, food is still brought to the enclosure, as some individuals need more time to adjust to freedom.

In fact, there are such enclosures in four other locations nationwide, namely Tallinn, Paide, Pärnu and Viru counties.

The Eurasian red squirrel (Sciurus vulgaris) is the main species found in Estonia. Flying squirrels are also found in small numbers in northeastern Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!