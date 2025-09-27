X!

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

News
The drone fragment was found at the Luitemaa nature reserve on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
The drone fragment was found at the Luitemaa nature reserve on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Source: ISS
News

A member of the public found a drone fragment at a Pärnu County nature reserve Saturday morning.

Initial information suggests the item is a larger fragment from a foreign drone, which had washed ashore near the Luitemaa looduskaitseala nature reserve, south of Pärnu.

Following the discovery, the Internal Security Service (ISS), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) are working on site to gather evidence on the fragment reached the Estonian coastline, and under what circumstances it ended up in the sea.

At present, there is no data to demonstrate that the drone had flown into or crashed inside Estonian airspace.

Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said: "At present, there is no reason to believe that the drone flew into Estonia, interfered with flight safety, or contained explosives, based on current findings. However, the ISS is investigating the circumstances as part of a criminal proceeding we initiated in 2022 to collect evidence of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Where necessary, we will also share information with partners from other states."

Location of the Luitemaa nature reserve in Pärnu County. Source: Google Maps

The ISS advises that in the event of discovering a suspected drone or drone parts, members of the public should act as with any other potential explosive: Do not approach it, call the emergency number, 112, move far away from the area, warn any others nearby, and do not post about the discovery on social media or elsewhere.

In addition, if anyone has information, photos, or video recordings regarding the current Pärnu County drone incident, they should contact the ISS, the authority said.

The 11,300-hectare Luitemaa reserve is in a remote area, less than 40 kilometers from the Latvian border and consists mostly of pine forest, bogs and coastal dunes.

The case follows an incident in late August when a farmer in Elva municipality, Tartu County, found pieces of an exploded strike drone, while a post-explosion crater was also identified at the scene.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair: Car tax is here to stay

14:52

Estonia Pledges €10 million to NATO-US Ukraine-supporting PURL initiative

14:36

Mark Lajal through to Orléans semifinals

13:17

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

12:03

Karl Hein pulls off good saves, but not enough to fend off Harry Kane's Bayern

11:56

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

10:37

Minister: Images shown to UN knowing Russia would lie about airspace breach

09:48

Estonia's public IT spending and investments doubled in 6 years, finds audit

09:03

Martin Laas wins last stage of Poyang Lake Tour cycle race

09:01

Tallinn rolls out public vape pen collection boxes in pilot project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

08:42

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

26.09

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

26.09

Skeleton Technologies delays full production start, lays off staff in Estonia

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo