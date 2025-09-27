'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

Initial information suggests the item is a larger fragment from a foreign drone, which had washed ashore near the Luitemaa looduskaitseala nature reserve, south of Pärnu.

Following the discovery, the Internal Security Service (ISS), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) are working on site to gather evidence on the fragment reached the Estonian coastline, and under what circumstances it ended up in the sea.

At present, there is no data to demonstrate that the drone had flown into or crashed inside Estonian airspace.

Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said: "At present, there is no reason to believe that the drone flew into Estonia, interfered with flight safety, or contained explosives, based on current findings. However, the ISS is investigating the circumstances as part of a criminal proceeding we initiated in 2022 to collect evidence of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Where necessary, we will also share information with partners from other states."

Location of the Luitemaa nature reserve in Pärnu County. Source: Google Maps

The ISS advises that in the event of discovering a suspected drone or drone parts, members of the public should act as with any other potential explosive: Do not approach it, call the emergency number, 112, move far away from the area, warn any others nearby, and do not post about the discovery on social media or elsewhere.

In addition, if anyone has information, photos, or video recordings regarding the current Pärnu County drone incident, they should contact the ISS, the authority said.

The 11,300-hectare Luitemaa reserve is in a remote area, less than 40 kilometers from the Latvian border and consists mostly of pine forest, bogs and coastal dunes.

The case follows an incident in late August when a farmer in Elva municipality, Tartu County, found pieces of an exploded strike drone, while a post-explosion crater was also identified at the scene.