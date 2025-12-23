X!

Crashed drone in Tartu County: Investigation finds no evidence Estonia was a target

News
The site the suspected Ukrainian combat drone crashed at in Tartu County, south Estonia on August 24, 2025.
Open gallery
14 photos
News

A criminal investigation into a drone that crashed in a field in Tartu County in August has been closed, with authorities determining Estonia was not a deliberate target and that it originated in Ukraine.

The investigation was closed by the Internal Security Service (ISS), with the permission of the Office of the Prosecutor General, because it is not possible to continue without assistance from Russia. Due to the geopolitical situation, this is not possible.

The evidence indicates the drone was of Ukrainian origin, which Estonian law enforcement agencies also said at the time it was found. Several days earlier, Ukraine had attacked the Port of Ust-Luga, which is close to Estonia's border.

An expert analysis found traces of explosive substances used in attack drones on parts of the debris.

Evidence also shows the drone likely entered Latvian airspace from Russian airspace and continued in a straight line until it entered Estonian airspace at around 4:45 a.m. on August 24.

It was not possible to establish the exact route of the drone or who was responsible for it ending up on Estonian territory.

The investigation found no indication that the drone had been intentionally directed into Estonia or that Estonia had been a target.

The suspected Ukrainian combat drone landed in a farmer's field and exploded in Tartu County on August 24, 2025. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The site the suspected Ukrainian combat drone crashed at in Tartu County, south Estonia on August 24, 2025. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR

In a statement, State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said if new evidence emerges that allows the case to be investigated further, the proceedings can be reopened and continued.

"The evidence collected suggests that the drone reached Estonia from Russia via Latvia, which means that further collection of evidence would require a request for legal assistance from Russia. As international legal cooperation with Russia is not functioning, it is currently not possible to gather more information to identify the person responsible for the crime. In such a situation, the Code of Criminal Procedure requires the case to be closed," she said.

Deputy Director General of the ISS, Andres Ratassepp, thanked citizens who notified the law enforcement authorities, followed the Rescue Board's instructions upon discovering the drone, and shared recordings of the drone's flight sounds and the moment of the explosion.

"We live next to an aggressor state that is at war. It cannot be ruled out that we may experience similar incidents again," he said.

This was the first foreign drone found on Estonia's territory. Russian and Belarusian drones have been found in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania since the start of the full-scale invasion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonians jailed for defacing monument on orders of Russian intelligence

15:32

Henri Veesaar's North Carolina get big NCAA win

14:56

Crashed drone in Tartu County: Investigation finds no evidence Estonia was a target

14:44

Political witch hunt of kulaks bane of Estonian village society

13:55

Baltics show solidarity with Denmark after Trump nominates Greenland envoy

13:19

Bolt to suspend car and electric scooter rentals for New Year's

12:37

Tires, plastic bottles and a pylon converted into Saaremaa Christmas 'trees'

12:33

Court dismisses Ämari Defense Industrial Park complaint

12:24

Wait times to cross Estonian-Russian border in Narva stretch to 12 hours

11:46

Ratings: SDE sees year-end rally in support as Isamaa's falls

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.12

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

21.12

60-year-old man detained following Ülemiste shopping center explosion

22.12

Overview: 2026 excise duties and other tax changes

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

20.12

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

22.12

Estonia inks €290 million South Korean Chunmoo MLRS deal

21.12

Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1

08:18

High Representative Kaja Kallas says Estonian PM short on resolve at EU level

21.12

Fraudsters using publicly available ID card numbers to commit crimes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo