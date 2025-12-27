Prime minister after call with Zelenskyy: Pressure on Russia must continue

An end-of-year phone call Prime Minister Kristen Michal held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy points the way to future hard work needed to ensure Ukraine gets the best out of a US-led peace deal, the prime minister said.

Posting on social media after the chat, Michal noted: "We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the peace process and the path forward. Much has been written down in the framework created under U.S. leadership, but a great deal of work lies ahead to put in place what Ukraine needs. What comes next, and will the aggressor agree to it under U.S. pressure? The future will show. We share skepticism about the sincerity of our eastern neighbor in exactly the same ways. Pressure on the Russian Federation must continue to be increased until results are achieved," Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in his social media post.

A European Council decision on providing Ukraine with €90 billion in support should be made before the end of the year, Michal wrote that Zelenskyy had said.

"The costs of the war and the damage from destruction are enormous. This [financial aid to Ukraine – ed.] will help to withstand the pressure for a long time and fight for freedom. The freezing of Russian assets and the shared desire of (the majority of) EU countries to see Ukraine begin European Union accession talks are also highly important for morale," Michal went. "As a New Year's wish, together we expressed a hope that the next year will bring peace on just terms and that, together with Ukraine's supporters, we will be able step by step to tighten the oxygen supply of the aggressor, who does not yet want this. We hope, then, that the next year will be better than the one ending, and so it will be," the prime minister concluded.

The call also saw Zelenskyy issue Christmas greetings to Estonia and thanking the country for its continued support of Ukraine.

Posting later on social media, the Ukrainian president called the conversation a good one, adding "we now have an excellent opportunity to end the bloodshed and achieve a dignified peace, and I briefed the prime minister on the latest details of our negotiations with the American side."

Estonia coordinating the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) from the start of the year and joint projects under the SAFE instrument and the PURL initiative to strengthen air defense and protect the energy sector were also discussed in the call with Michal, Zelenskyy stated.

Background

Zelenskyy has spoken positively about a recent, hour-long conversation he had with businessman and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, noting "new ideas in terms of formats, meetings, and... timing on how to bring a real peace closer" had arisen.

A 20-point updated version of a peace plan which first emerged several weeks ago had been presented in Florida.

Another meeting with President Donald Trump "in the near future" is to go ahead, the Ukrainian president said.

The plan is being analyzed by the Kremlin at present, Moscow says.

The updated version includes efforts to avoid Ukraine having to give up fortifications, which could serve to reset the situation with regard to future Russian aggression, as had been the case in the earlier version of the draft.

The revised document also provides for "article 5-like guarantees" on that potential aggression. While Russia's Vladimir Putin is under reportedly great pressure, Russia would need to find giving up its existing and potential future territorial gains preferable to not doing so, in order to accept the revised deal in its current form.

