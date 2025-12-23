Wait times to cross Estonian-Russian border in Narva stretch to 12 hours

People traveling to Russia over the Estonian border in Narva for the holidays are lining up at the checkpoint, even overnight, for up to 12 hours.

By 4 a.m. on Monday, a long line had already formed in front of the Narva border checkpoint, even though it doesn't open until 7 a.m. Among those waiting were people who had been turned away the previous day, along with new arrivals.

Those who got in line at 1 a.m. were able to cross the border only after waiting 11 hours.

"I used to be a border guard in the Soviet Union. It should take three minutes per person to cross. Baggage checks are a separate matter," said Yuri, a resident of St. Petersburg.

Standing in line in the cold is a serious ordeal. People who try to cut are sent to the back.

"There's a man here with a pink suitcase — he's French. His wife has a three-month-old baby. I asked the line to let them go ahead, but it caused a huge uproar. I even called the police today to keep order, but no one is doing anything," said Larisa, who lives in Germany.

The queue to cross the Estonian-Russian border in Narva can stretch up to 12 hours during the holiday season. Source: ERR

Not everyone takes the Estonian government's recommendation not to travel to Russia seriously.

"I'm sending my father to St. Petersburg to meet his brother — they haven't seen each other in five years. I don't care who recommends what. For my father or other relatives, I'm ready to go to hell if I have to. Family is family," said Anatoli, a German resident.

Past years' experience shows that the rush at the Narva border typically ends once the New Year arrives.

After Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has only been possible to cross into Russia overland from the EU. After Finland closed its borders, many people now choose to cross in Estonia, increasing the number of people waiting in line.

To comply with international sanctions regulations applied to Russia, every bag is checked by the border guard, which can be time-consuming.

The Estonian border in Narva has been closed overnight since May 1, 2024.

