Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

{{1766001060000 | amCalendar}}
Three Russian border guards were seen walking in Estonian territory on the Vasknarva pier in eastern Estonia on December 17, 2025.
Three Russian border guards were seen walking in Estonian territory on the Vasknarva pier in eastern Estonia on December 17, 2025. Source: PPA
Three Russian border guards crossed the Estonian-Russian border in eastern Estonia on Wednesday morning without permission, the Minister of the Interior said. The reason is unknown but there is no threat to Estonia's security, he added.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday (December 17), Estonian border guards using surveillance equipment detected several Russian border guards on a hovercraft on the Narva River near the Vasknarva breakwater in Ida-Viru County.

The hovercraft stopped at the stone breakwater, which is situated in both Russian and Estonian territory, and three border guards disembarked and then walked along the structure.

In doing so, the Russian border guards crossed the border from Russia into Estonia and then returned back to the Russian side of the breakwater, a video released by the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PPA) shows. After that, the border guards returned to their hovercraft and back to the Russian side of the river.

The PPA detected an illegal crossing of a temporary control line between Estonia and Russia on the Narva River breakwater by three border guards of the Russian Federation on December 17, 2025.. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The video below, released by the PPA, shows the incident.

Eerik Purgel, head of the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, said several Estonian border patrol units responded to the incident.

"The incident has been recorded by surveillance equipment, and an initial inspection was also carried out on the breakwater. An official contact has been established with the border representative of the Russian Federation to obtain explanations," he said.

The Estonian border guard has also increased the number of patrols to be prepared to respond to additional incidents.

A meeting between border representatives is scheduled for Thursday morning, and Estonia is expecting an explanation from the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy.

Ministry of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Interior minister: Motives unclear

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro told ETV's 9 p.m. evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that Estonia does not understand the motives behind the incident or why it occurred.

"There was no direct security threat, but the Police and Border Guard Board has significantly increased its presence and patrols," he said.

The minister explained that the pier is located in both countries.

"They entered our territory. One concern we have with the Russian border guard is that the quality of their personnel has become extremely inconsistent in recent years, for understandable reasons, they no longer have regular staff. People are being brought in from other regions. This has been a recurring problem," Taro said.

When asked why the border violators were not detained, Taro said they had already returned to Russian territory before that could happen. "We are not in a position to go into the depths of Russia to apprehend them," he said.

Taro could not say whether the incident might have been another provocation by Russia.

"We have no clarity on that. That's why a meeting of border representatives has been scheduled for Thursday," he said.

Vaskanarva breakwater is the stone structure in the middle of the photo. Source: Taavi Pae

This article was updated to add the video.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

