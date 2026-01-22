X!

Estonia tightens border crossing rules for Russian diplomats

Russian flag.
Russian flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian government has opted to tighten the state border crossing procedures for Russian citizens working in diplomatic and consular missions.

The relevant amendments to the law, which were approved by the government cabinet during its meeting on January 22, were submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the initiator of the changes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), the measures bring Estonian law into line with the European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Under to the draft bill, Russian diplomats, consular officials, administrative and technical staff of diplomatic missions, as well as their family members, will be required to obtain prior permission to cross Estonia's external border.

The draft bill additionally clarifies which persons are required to provide notice of their intention to travel or transit through another EU member state in which they are not accredited no later than 24 hours before doing so.

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn will have to submit an application for permission to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at least five working days before a person enters the country. The decision to grant or deny permission will be made no later than one day before the planned border crossing.

The new restrictions are due to come into force from January 25, 2026.

