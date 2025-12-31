Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 days in prison for daubing the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) building with "Z" and "V" symbols, which are banned in connection with Russia's war, and defacing a sign on the fence of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tallinn.

Ivan Pletnev was sentenced to 20 days in prison, effective immediately, by the Harju County Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of committing both crimes.

The court found that on December 14, Pletnev had spray-painted a "Z" symbol on a sign attached to a fence near the Ukrainian Embassy in Tallinn.

On December 30, Pletnev also painted "Z" and "V" symbols on a column of the Riigikogu building at Toompea.

The court concluded that Pletnev's actions constituted the public display of symbols associated with the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine and genocide. The graffiti also caused material damage to the facade of the Riigikogu building.

The court added that Pletnev's guilt had been proven. According to the court's press service, Pletnev admitted he was aware of the meaning behind the "Z" and "V" symbols and allegedly committed the acts of vandalism due to his dissatisfaction with a number of laws in force in Estonia.

Pletnev also took photos of his actions, though he denied receiving any remuneration for doing so.

In its ruling, the court took into account that Pletnev has been prosecuted on several previous occasions for committing similar offenses.

Pletnev served a 12-day prison sentence in 2023 and was also fined in September 2025, though the fine remains unpaid.

As a result of those prior instances, the court concluded that more lenient forms of punishment had been exhausted.

The court's decision to place Pletnev under arrest took effect immediately on Wednesday, December 31.

On Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reiterated that the use of symbols that justify or support military aggression and international crimes, including the "Z" and "V" symbols, is prohibited by law in Estonia.

