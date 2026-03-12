Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

An Estonian citizen has been detained on suspicion of breaking international sanctions by helping to export vehicles worth €25 million to Russia and Belarus over a period of several years.

On Wednesday (March 11) morning, an Estonian woman was arrested by investigators from the Tax and Customs Board on suspicion of violating sanctions, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Preliminary information and evidence indicate the suspect, together with her business partner, used various companies to transport luxury cars through the European Union to Russia and Belarus over several years.

They are suspected of delivering sanctioned goods – at least 209 vehicles – to the two countries with a total value of €25 million.

According to the suspicion, both the detained woman and her associate, as well as the companies under their control, acted jointly and in coordination in organizing the export of vehicles to Russia and Belarus.

"This was a large-scale and carefully thought-out scheme aimed at generating profit and circumventing the sanctions in force. One of the suspects purchased vehicles in European Union member states in the names of companies and was responsible for finding buyers and communicating with them in the destination countries. The other organized the logistics of the vehicles so that they would reach transaction partners in Russia and Belarus despite the export ban in force," explained State Prosecutor Eneli Laurits.

Eneli Laurits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Jaanika Mändla, head of the Northern Service of the investigation department at the Tax and Customs Board, said this is a large-scale investigation, which is shown by the number of vehicles and the value of the transactions.

"The investigation has been highly nuanced and has involved close international cooperation. Violations of international sanctions are under heightened scrutiny by the Tax and Customs Board, and preventing, detecting, investigating, and stopping each violation helps ensure that international sanctions function and have a real impact," Mändla said.

The Prosecutor's Office said there are grounds in the ongoing criminal proceedings to suspect two individuals and two companies.

On Thursday afternoon, the court detained the woman for up to two months while pre-trial investigations continue.

The Prosecutor's Office requested she be taken into custody because it believes there is a risk she could evade the investigation or continue committing crimes while at liberty. The woman has no prior criminal convictions.

