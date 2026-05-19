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Estonian customs seize two pairs of luxury sneakers at Russia border

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The Estonian Tax and Customs Board at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia.
The Estonian Tax and Customs Board at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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A 52-year-old Estonian woman faces misdemeanor proceedings after customs officials seized undeclared Italian-made sneakers at the Koidula border crossing.

The woman entered the outbound lane on May 16 and told officers she had nothing to declare, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board said. During an inspection, officials found two pairs of men's sneakers — Loro Piana 360 LP Flexy Walk models in Cedar Bronze and Ocean Cavern.

Each pair is valued at about €900, classifying them as luxury goods subject to sanctions restrictions. These sneakers are made in Italy from premium wool sourced from specially selected Merino sheep in Australia and New Zealand, according to the manufacturer.

The traveler said she had been asked to carry the shoes across the border and did not know they qualified as luxury items.

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