Tallinn Fringe Festival wraps 10th edition with record venues, ticket sales

This year's Tallinn Fringe Festival (TFF) closed Friday, with its 10th anniversary edition drawing record numbers of venues, nationalities, artists and ticket sales.

The festival featured 159 artists from 23 countries across a record 35 venues, selling more than 12,600 tickets — a rise of about 20 percent on last year, organizers say.

The festival also recorded its highest-ever pre-festival ticket sales, highest number of tickets sold, largest number of indoor performances and a record number of sold-out shows. Indoor performances achieved the highest average capacity rate in the festival's history.

Of the 159 featured artists, just under two thirds were international and a little more than a third were local Estonian acts.

Burlesque performers at this year's Tallinn Fringe Festival. Source: Tallinn Fringe Festival / Daarja Liiv.

The 2026 program brought a diverse range of international and local artists to Tallinn over exactly a month, August 18-September 18, featuring theater, comedy, music, circus, dance, cabaret, magic and more.

TFF operates an open-access format, meaning there is no central programming committee — artists and venues create the itinerary through their direct collaboration.

Next year's TFF is to run to exactly the same time-frame, August 18 to September 18 2027, at venues across Tallinn. More information is available on the festival's website.

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