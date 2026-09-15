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Tallinn Fringe Festival 2026 now into its last week

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Sofia Martila's 'SЮDA' performance art at TFF.
Sofia Martila's 'SЮDA' performance art at TFF. Source: Anton Serdjukov
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The Tallinn Fringe Festival (TFF) 2026 is into its final week now with performances running across the city until Friday.

This year's festival is the 10th and features comedy, theater, music, dance, circus and cabaret, with both international and Estonian artists appearing. The closing days offer audiences a last chance to see this year's stars.

Festival director Dan Renwick was hard at work publicizing the event through a series of personal challenges, including a Marathon "Joggle" — running and juggling simultaneously — with split across two half marathons in Helsinki and Tallinn.

TFF organizer Dan Renwick during the 'joggle' to raise awareness of fringe. Source: Tallinn Fringe Festival.

"I wanted to find a slightly ridiculous way to draw some attention to the Fringe and encourage people to support what we're doing," Renwick said of his challenge. "It's been great to see people getting behind it, and if the challenges have made even a few more people curious about Tallinn Fringe or inspired them to support the festival, then it's been worth it," he went on.

Audiences can also support the festival directly during its final week. Financial support helps Tallinn Fringe continue providing performance opportunities for artists and bringing international acts to the city. Details are available from the festival's website.

Audience at the Post Punk Cabaret Part 2, Dark and Kinky. Source: Darja Liiv

TFF is an open-access festival, with performances staged in bars, theaters, clubs and other venues across the city. Its program is created through collaboration between artists and venues, allowing visitors to build their own festival experience. This year's event started August 18 and runs exactly one month, to this coming Friday, September 18.

The full remaining itinerary and ticket information are available on the Tallinn Fringe website here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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