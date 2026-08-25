Tallinn Fringe Festival continues into 2nd week with international program

The annual Tallinn Fringe Festival is into its second week, with an international itinerary bringing theater, Icelandic cabaret and Irish street performances to the capital.

The Irish street performances, taking place in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), are free to watch and are supported by Cultúr Éireann and the Embassy of Ireland in Estonia.

The open‑access Fringe format means performances take place in theaters, bars and other spaces across the city, which organizers say allows visitors to create their own festival experiences. This week's program includes theater, stand‑up comedy, burlesque, circus, street performances, cabaret and classical music.

Week one's highlights included festival director Dan Renwick complete the first of two half‑marathons in Helsinki on August 22 — all while juggling. In total, Renwick will be running/juggling 42.2 kilometers in support of the festival, with the second half‑marathon taking place on September 9 as part of the Tallinn Marathon weekend. The challenge aims to raise funds towards the festival's overall €20,000 fundraising goal.

Artist George Fenn (New Zealand), who performed at the festival, said: "Fringe festivals are essential incubators for all kinds of art forms that don't yet have the support of larger organizations or established funding systems. Their open‑access model gives creators the opportunity to take greater risks. Fringe festivals also have a major positive impact on the local economy."

This is the 10th Tallinn Fringe Festival and it runs until September 18. The full program and tickets are available on the Tallinn Fringe website.

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